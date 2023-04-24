Atiku’s Camp React As Tinubu Returns To Nigeria

The camp of the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the return of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to the country.

Naija News earlier reported that Tinubu arrived in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria, on Monday evening after spending about one month in France.

The President-elect arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja on a private jet accompanied by his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and son, Seyi at exactly 4.30 pm.

Tinubu was received at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport by the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, and other chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as many other supporters.

Reacting to the development via his Twitter handle, Spokesman for the Atiku Campaign Orgnisation, Daniel Bwala, thanked God for journey mercies, for healing and recovery.

He prayed that God keep and strengthen Tinubu as he prepare to take the oath of office temporarily, pending the invalidation of the election by the tribunal and/or the Supreme Court.

He wrote: “The president-select is back. We thank God for journey mercies and for healing and recovery. We pray God keep you and strengthen you as you prepare to take the oath of office temporarily, pending the invalidation of the election by the tribunal and/or the Supreme Court.”