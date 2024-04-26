President Tinubu Mourns Senator Ayogu Eze

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed his condolences to the Eze family following the passing of Senator Ayogu Eze.

Naija News reported earlier that Eze, who represented Enugu North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, died in an Abuja Hospital after a protracted illness.

A source who spoke to the Daily Post said the former Senate spokesman had been down, which prevented him from attending his child’s wedding ceremony earlier in the year, which was held in Lagos State.

In a statement issued on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu said that during Eze’s tenure in the Senate, he held various positions, including Committee Chairman on Information and Media and Chairman of the Committee on Works.

The president also extended his sympathies to the friends, associates, and former colleagues of the deceased, as well as the National Assembly as a whole.

Ngelale mentioned that Tinubu prayed for the soul of the departed to rest in peace and for comfort to be granted to those who are grieving.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Benue State Chapter of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Mohammed Risku, has revealed those responsible for the incessant attacks and killings in the state.

During a press briefing in Makurdi on Thursday (today), Risku told reporters that the recent killings in various parts of the state were carried out by unknown gunmen disguised in military and paramilitary uniforms.

According to him, both Fulani herders and locals have been targeted by these assailants.

Naija News understands that incidents of attacks on Benue communities have been escalating in recent weeks, with 17 people losing their lives in Mbaikyaor, Gwer East Local Government Area, and 26 more reported dead in subsequent attacks in the same area.

Risku told journalists today that a total of 31 Fulanis, including women and children, have been victims of the ongoing violence in Benue.

He said, “Between January and April this year, about 31 Fulani people, including women and children, have lost their lives.

“Whenever these unknown people entered the communities, they began to attack our people, kill them, kill our cows, and even kill local farmers too.

“We have been reporting these strange occurrences to the joint military operations covering Benue and Nasarawa states, but no action has been taken.

“The other day, 11 Fulani children were killed around Doma/Gwer West border areas. Again, six Fulani herders were killed in Gwer West.

“They were on bikes when they were attacked and killed by unknown people. Even at Guma LGA, one herder was attacked and killed, his bike was taken away. All these killings happened this year, 2024.”