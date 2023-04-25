Why I Argue With My Father Alot – Davido Opens Up

Nigerian singer, Davido has listed ‘wasteful spending’ as the reason he always argues with his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke.

The singer made this known during his speech as one of the speakers at the ‘Forbes Under 30’ summit in Botswana.

According to Davido while discussing the impact of his billionaire mogul father, Adedeji Adeleke, on his musical career and showbiz.

He said his dad constantly dishes out advice about ditching ‘wasteful spending’ and investing wisely.

He stated he tells his dad that showbiz is a whole lot different from the normal business dynamics particularly when he expends whooping sums on luxurious items which the father may feel was totally unnecessary.

According to him, things like that are of necessity as a showbiz personality to ‘inspire’ other people.

“It’s still business. Sometimes we get into a lot of arguments. Because you know, showbiz is different from a normal person’s life that is just doing business.

“Like for example, I might be in Italy and maybe he just sees a caption ‘Oh Davido buys this $300,000 watch’. He’ll call me and be like ‘Why are you wasting money like that’? I will be like, Dad you won’t understand. We are inspiring people. But all in all, it is still business.

“He still calls me to make sure that I save here, invest there. For example, I wanted to rent a penthouse and stuff like that. He advised me, ‘You are wasting money by spending on that (rent). Buy it and use it when you are around. Little advice here and there.

“But yeah, it took a while for him to really accept the music. But now he has accepted it fully,” O.B.O said.