Video: Davido Meets Botswana President

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has met with the Botswana president, Mokgweetsi Masisi, where he attended the Forbes’ 30 under 30 Africa Summit in Gaborone.

Naija News reports that Davido, on Monday, April 24, 2023, made an appearance at the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 conference in Botswana.

The singer had landed in Botswana hours after his ‘Timeless’ concert in Lagos on Sunday night.

At the event, the ‘If’ crooner shared some insights about becoming one of the biggest artists in the world, while also running a successful label.

Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, Davido shared moments when he was captured bowing and shaking hands with the president at the welcome dinner.

He wrote, “ Thank you Mr president for the welcome dinner #officialmasisi.”

Davido will perform and speak at the Forbes ‘Under 30 Summit in Gaborone, Botswana on April, 23-26.

Watch video below;

AY Reacts As Davido Speaks At Forbes Summit In Botswana

Meanwhile, Nigerian comedian cum filmmaker, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, has reacted after Davido, stormed Botswana barely 24 hours after his Lagos concert.

Sharing a tweet via his Instagram page, AY expressed surprise, saying Davido just finished his concert on Sunday night.

According to the comedian, despite Davido making such moves, people would later question the basis of his success in future.

He wrote, “This na who just finish show last night o. Tomorrow them go come ask how is he succeeding? That na if them no say talking to him on the phone collect their destiny”