Lampard Confirms James And Mount Are Unavailable For Chelsea

Chelsea caretaker coach, Frank Lampard had confirmed that Reece James will be out for the remainder of the season, while Mason Mount might not play in the last seven games of the season.

Reece James who has made just 16 Premier League appearances this season has been sidelined for the rest of the season due to an hamstring injury. The 23-year-old left-back has scored just a goal and provided just an assist for Chelsea in the league this season.

On the other hand, Mount who has played 24 games for Chelsea so far this season is battling with pelvic issues. The 24-year-old attacking midfielder has scored three goals and provided two assists for Chelsea in the league so far this season.

Ahead of Chelsea vs Brentford league game at Stamford Bridge at 7:45 PM on Wednesday, Frank Lampard said, “Reece James will be unavailable for the rest of the season, Mason Mount the same.

“Reece had a hamstring injury in the midweek game. He got through it but then had a scan and he’s out.

“Mason has been carrying a pelvic injury for a while. It predates me and he has been trying typically but he will have minor surgery, and then a four-week recovery.

“He [Mount] might make the last match but that’s unlikely, which is obviously disappointing for us.”

Chelsea Have Big Difficulties According To Lampard

Lampard, who was appointed earlier this month to succeed Graham Potter as caretaker manager at Stamford Bridge until the end of the current season, has lost all four of his games in charge of the club.

Currently ranked 11th in the Premier League, Chelsea’s season is all but over after Real Madrid ousted them from the Champions League in the quarterfinals last week.

Pochettino, an Argentine tactician, could take over before the conclusion of the season, but Lampard, a former midfielder and Chelsea’s all-time leading scorer claimed the team’s issues won’t be fixed within a short time.

He said, “I wouldn’t expect anything in football, but we have come into a club with big difficulties, with not a lot of time.

“[There are] a lot of factors as to the four games I have been here. The team and club have been struggling for a while. We are here to help but things won’t change in a short time.”