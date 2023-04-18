Champions League: Real Madrid Knock Out Chelsea, AC Milan Knock Out Napoli

Chelsea could not come up with anything special as Real Madrid completed a double over them in the quarter-final round of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League campaign.

Recall that when Chelsea visited Spain for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final round, goals from Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio made the tie a difficult one for the Premier League side.

But Chelsea’s caretaker coach Frank Lampard said the club could create something special in the return leg, a promise that didn’t see the light of day.

The return leg was Rodrygo’s show as the 22-year-old Brazilian forward scored two goals at Stamford Bridge to further nail the coffee against the Premier League club.

After a barren draw in the first half, Rodrygo opened the scoring in the 58th minute and then got the second in the 80th minute to knock out Chelsea 4-0 on aggregate.

Victor Osimhen Could Not Help Napoli

In the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final round, Victor Osimhen was sidelined due to a thigh injury. Hence, it became easier for AC Milan to beat Napoli 2-0 at San Siro.

Fortunately, ahead of the second leg, Osimhen was fit to start the game. Despite that, AC Milan got the opening goal at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona through veteran striker Olivier Giroud in the 43rd minute.

After the first half, it became a caging encounter as the two teams couldn’t break the defense of each other. But towards the end of the game, Napoli almost pulled a historic comeback.

Unfortunately, all Napoli could get was a consolation goal in the additional time through their talisman Victor Osimhen as their journey in the Champions League ended 2-1 on aggregate.