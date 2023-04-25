Premier League Matchday 33 Fixtures And Kick-Off Time

The Premier League matchday 33 falls in this midweek which is a rare occurrence all season long but it became necessary to make up for lost time.

The Premier League mid-week fixtures will commence on Tuesday night with the Wolves Vs Crystal Palace game which is scheduled to take place at the Molineux Stadium at 19:30 (7:30 PM WAT).

While that game is going on, at 19:45 (7:45 PM WAT), there will be action at Villa Park between Aston Villa and Fulham. During the same period, Elland Road will be on fire as Leeds United host Leicester City at 8 PM WAT.

On Wednesday, April 26, there will be four Premier League games. The first one which is between Nottingham Forest and Brighton will kick off at 19:30 (7:30 PM WAT). Minutes after, action will start at Stamford Bridge as struggling Chelsea hosts Brentford from 19:45 (8 PM WAT).

During the same kick-off time, Liverpool will continue with their dream of finishing in the top four when they visit London Stadium to take on West Ham United.

The biggest Premier League matchday 33 fixture which is between first-placed Arsenal and second-placed Manchester City will kick off at the Etihad Stadium at 8 PM WAT on Wednesday.

On Thursday, April 27, three Premier League Matchday 33 fixtures will go down. The first two games of the day are Southampton vs Bournemouth, and Everton Vs Newcastle United which will kick off at 19:45 (7:45 PM WAT).

The last game of the Premier League matchday 33 is between top four hopefuls, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur which will kick off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 8:15 PM WAT on Thursday.