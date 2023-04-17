Frank Lampard Doesn’t Want Chelsea To Be Tagged “Broken”

Chelsea are currently facing the worst era in their history, an era where any team can beat them anywhere and in an embarrassing manner, yet, the club’s caretaker coach, Frank Lampard doesn’t want the club to be tagged broken.

Lampard is not new to Chelsea as he played the best of his football career at the West London club. He is still the club’s all-time highest goalscorer.

The former England international was the permanent coach of the club from 2019 to 2021 before he was sacked due to a poor run of games.

Even though most football pundits wondered why the club’s owner Todd Boehly decided to bring him back to the club as a caretaker coach after sacking Graham Potter, most fans of the club were enthusiastic about Lampard’s return initially.

Unfortunately, that enthusiastic feeling about the return of Lampard is dead and buried as he has failed to help Chelsea win a game since his return. Under his watch, the side who are currently sitting 11th on the Premier League table after over £600 million investment in new players, have recorded three successive defeats.

Chelsea are not likely to qualify for the Champions League through the league, their only hope is to qualify by winning the tournament this season. Unfortunately, they have to go through Real Madrid to achieve that.

In the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals round, Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 in Spain. The struggling Chelsea side must now beat Real Madrid 3-0 on Tuesday to stand a chance of playing in the semis.

Ahead of the game, reporters asked Frank Lampard during the game’s pre-match press conference whether the club is broken. The English tactician responded: “We are not where we want to be. That’s clear.

“But I think the word broken is a bit much.

“The league position is a reality, and we are 2-0 down in this game. We have to work against that.”

He added, “I don’t think anything that happens tomorrow will be better than winning the Champions League.

“We had many difficult moments on that run – against Barcelona and Napoli. It was a huge run where there were a lot of big achievements.

“But considering the score now, the team we are up against, and the moment we are in, we have to fight hard to make it happen so, of course, it would be special.”