Arsenal Could Play Man City Without Xhaka And Saliba – Arteta

Manchester City and Arsenal will meet at 8 PM on Wednesday in a game many believe could determine the winner of the Premier League title in the 2022-2023 season.

Unfortunately for coach Mikel Arteta whose team has been leading the Premier League table for over five months, he might go to the Etihad Stadium for the make or mar game without two of his best players, Granit Xhaka and William Saliba.

In a pre-match interview on Tuesday, Mikel Arteta told reporters that Saliba who has been the heart of the club’s defense, and Xhaka who has been fearless in the midfield might not be fit enough for the game.

Naija News recalls that Saliba, a 22-year-old French defender, has been sidelined for six weeks due to a back injury and he is not likely to be ready for the Manchester City Vs Arsenal clash.

Coach Mikel Arteta said, “There’s not been a real improvement unfortunately on him (Saliba) so we’re still waiting.

“At the moment we don’t have him and we’re preparing for this game without him. Probably the next game [Chelsea] will come too soon as well.”

On the other hand, Xhaka was forced to miss Arsenal’s 3-3 draw with Southampton last weekend due to an unnamed illness and it seems that illness will keep him away ahead of the must-win game.

“Hopefully he will be able to train today. He’s still a doubt,” the Arsenal coach said on Wednesday.

Arsenal are currently topping second-placed Manchester City with four points. But City have two games in hand which means that coach Pep Guardiola and his boys are in charge of the title race.

If City beat Arsenal on Wednesday night, Arsenal will remain on top with just a point which Guardiola’s side would overtake once they win one of their two outstanding games.