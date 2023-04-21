Premier League Adjust Matchday 37 Fixtures, See Matchday 32 Fixtures

The Premier League has confirmed the fixtures for Matchday 37, the second to the last round of games before the end of the 2022-2023 season.

Based on the amended fixtures, the Premier League table-toppers Arsenal’s game against Nottingham Forest will now kick off at 5.30 p.m. on May 20.

The Manchester City vs. Chelsea game will now be played on Sunday, May 21 at 4 p.m.

The vital match between Tottenham and Brentford has been moved to an early Saturday kickoff (12:30 PM). This fixture could influence the outlook of the final top seven, European club competition slots.

West Ham will take on Leeds at 1:30 on Sunday at the other end of the table.

Newcastle United who are contending to finish in the top four, Champions League slots, will now play Brighton on Thursday, May 18, at 7:30 p.m. The following Monday, at 8 p.m., they will play Leicester City.

The south coast rivalry game between Brighton and Southampton was also shifted to May 21 at 2 PM.

A statement from the Premier League read: “The Premier League understands the importance of these announcements to supporters and apologizes for the delay.

“Finalising these selections took longer than expected due to difficulties obtaining relevant local stakeholder approvals.”

Premier League Fixtures For Matchday 32

Arsenal Vs Southampton (Friday, April 21, 8 PM.

Saturday:

Fulham Vs Leeds United – 12:30 PM

Manchester United Vs Chelsea Postponed

Crystal Palace Vs Everton – 3 PM

Liverpool Vs Nottingham Forest – 3 PM

Brentford Vs Aston Villa – 3 PM

Leicester City Vs Wolves – 3 PM

Brighton Vs Manchester City Postponed

Sunday:

Newcastle United Vs Tottenham – 2 PM

Bournemouth Vs West Ham – 2 PM