Full List: 31 Premier League Club Players Face Suspension Ahead Of Christmas Fixtures

More than 30 players in the Premier League face the possibility of being suspended for one match during the Christmas holiday fixtures this weekend.

Naija News reports that the suspension became a reality after the players accumulated four yellow cards this season.

The last set of games before Christmas Day will be played from Thursday to Sunday and will involve 18 teams. By the league’s rules, players who receive five yellow cards before the 20th round of fixtures will be handed a one-match ban.

Below are players on four yellow cards:

Arsenal: Kai Havertz

Aston Villa, Matty Cash, Jhon Duran, John McGinn

Bournemouth: Marcos Senesi

Brentford: Kristoffer Ajer, Saman Ghoddos

Brighton: Lewis Dunk, Billy Gilmour, Kaoru Mitoma

Chelsea: Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer, Raheem Sterling

Crystal Palace: Joachim Andersen, Jordan Ayew, Joel Ward

Everton: Ashley Young, Abdoulaye Doucoure

Fulham: Antonee Robinson

Liverpool: Darwin Nunez

Luton: Issa Kabore, Tom Lockyer

Newcastle: Joelinton, Jamaal Lascelles, Sean Longstaff

Nottingham Forest: Orel Mangala, Ibrahim Sangare

Sheffield United: Anel Ahmedhodzic, Jayden Bogle, Gustavo Hamer, William Osula

Tottenham: Cristian Romero, Pape Matar Sarr

West Ham: Vladimir Coufal

Wolves: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Hwang Hee-Chan

Naija News understands that teams with players on four yellow cards could be wary of tactical fouls or risky challenges in their upcoming matches to avoid suspensions.

The development could lead to more cautious and potentially less exciting games in the crucial period leading to Christmas break.

Also, club managers might have to consider player rotation to avoid suspensions, impacting team dynamics and potentially disrupting momentum.

It is noteworthy that players who accumulate ten yellow cards before Matchday 33 will face a two-game ban.