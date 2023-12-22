Sports
Full List: 31 Premier League Club Players Face Suspension Ahead Of Christmas Fixtures
More than 30 players in the Premier League face the possibility of being suspended for one match during the Christmas holiday fixtures this weekend.
Naija News reports that the suspension became a reality after the players accumulated four yellow cards this season.
The last set of games before Christmas Day will be played from Thursday to Sunday and will involve 18 teams. By the league’s rules, players who receive five yellow cards before the 20th round of fixtures will be handed a one-match ban.
Below are players on four yellow cards:
- Arsenal: Kai Havertz
- Aston Villa, Matty Cash, Jhon Duran, John McGinn
- Bournemouth: Marcos Senesi
- Brentford: Kristoffer Ajer, Saman Ghoddos
- Brighton: Lewis Dunk, Billy Gilmour, Kaoru Mitoma
- Chelsea: Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer, Raheem Sterling
- Crystal Palace: Joachim Andersen, Jordan Ayew, Joel Ward
- Everton: Ashley Young, Abdoulaye Doucoure
- Fulham: Antonee Robinson
- Liverpool: Darwin Nunez
- Luton: Issa Kabore, Tom Lockyer
- Newcastle: Joelinton, Jamaal Lascelles, Sean Longstaff
- Nottingham Forest: Orel Mangala, Ibrahim Sangare
- Sheffield United: Anel Ahmedhodzic, Jayden Bogle, Gustavo Hamer, William Osula
- Tottenham: Cristian Romero, Pape Matar Sarr
- West Ham: Vladimir Coufal
- Wolves: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Hwang Hee-Chan
Naija News understands that teams with players on four yellow cards could be wary of tactical fouls or risky challenges in their upcoming matches to avoid suspensions.
The development could lead to more cautious and potentially less exciting games in the crucial period leading to Christmas break.
Also, club managers might have to consider player rotation to avoid suspensions, impacting team dynamics and potentially disrupting momentum.
It is noteworthy that players who accumulate ten yellow cards before Matchday 33 will face a two-game ban.