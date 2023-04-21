Drogba And Berbatov Urge Osimhen To Move To Premier League

Two legendary Premier League former players, Didier Drogba, and Dimitar Berbatov have urged Victor Osimhen of Napoli to join a Premier League club.

Osimhen is being sought after by several teams this summer, including Manchester United, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Ligue 1 reigning champions Paris Saint Germain.

The 24-year-old has scored the most goals in Serie A this season, and his team is on track to win the Scudetto for the first time in 33 years.

Didier Drogba, a former Chelsea forward, and Dimitar Berbatov, a former Manchester United forward, believe that the Nigerian striker still has a few more years to mature and will excel in the Premier League.

“He (Osimhen) is really in the sights of a club like PSG,” Drogba told Canal Plus.

“It shows the full extent of his talent and the season he is having. But PSG is not the club he needs to continue his progress, the Premier League suits him.”

While Berbatov told Daily Mail, “You cannot argue with the goalscoring record of Harry Kane.

“He is one of the best of his generation in how he scores goals, plays the game, and sees the game. He’s unbelievable.

“But the one concern I have is that age, he is (almost) 30 so nobody’s getting any younger. And in my mind, this is going to be a major concern if someone is going to buy him.

“When you say Spurs, the first thing on my mind is Harry Kane. So that legacy, it’s just too big for him to tarnish.

“It’s so difficult because you need someone who’s going to score goals, someone who’s going to be the right age so he can develop and get better and better and better.

“You have to use him for years to come and in my mind, that is Osimhen. I’d like to see this type of player for United.”