See How Abuja Residents Welcomed Tinubu At Airport (Videos)

Some residents of Abuja believed to be members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) stormed the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport on Monday to welcome the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, after spending a month in France.

Naija News earlier reported that Tinubu left for France on March 21 after the governorship election to rest after participating in a rigorous nationwide electioneering campaign, town hall meetings, and the general election.

His long absence has led to rumors about his health.

In a series of Twitter posts, the media director of the APC presidential campaign council, Bayo Onanuga said Tinubu was given a rousing welcome at the Airport.

One of the videos captured the former governor of Lagos state being surrounded by a huge crowd, singing and shouting ‘On your mandate we shall stand’.

Onanuga wrote: “The big joyous crowd for the President-elect Bola Tinubu at the presidential wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja on Monday”

Tinubu Has Started Serving Igbos Bread Soaked In Water

The former National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, has stated that Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has started serving Ndigbo “a piece of bread soaked in water”.

Naija News recalls that in January, when Tinubu was at Michael Okpara Square for a presidential campaign rally, he had pleaded with the southeasterners to work for his victory and that of the party.