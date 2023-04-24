Tinubu Has Started Serving Igbos Bread Soaked In Water — Nwodo

The former National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, has stated that Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has started serving Ndigbo “a piece of bread soaked in water”.

Naija News recalls that in January, when Tinubu was at Michael Okpara Square for a presidential campaign rally, he had pleaded with the southeasterners to work for his victory and that of the party.

According to Tinubu, “… nobody will give you any credit, you are working hard, you’re sweating now.

“We want you to sweat well now for this party until you deliver victory.

“Until Bola Tinubu becomes the President of Nigeria, we will not give you but a soaked sliced bread.”

Speaking on Monday in an interview with Vanguard, Nwodo noted that Tinubu was already serving the Igbo the promised “soaked bread”.

He stated this while reacting to the absence of Igbos in Tinubu’s 14-man inauguration committee.

Nwodo argued that any president of Nigeria not making visible efforts to unite the ethnic groups in Nigeria will fail woefully.

The former Governor of Enugu State also lamented over the attacks on Igbos in Lagos State who he said were being allegedly punished for voting their conscience during the general elections.

Speaking on Buhari’s apology to Nigerians, the PDP chieftain insisted that it was coming late and not enough to heal the trauma he had caused Nigerians.

Nwodo, who gave an abysmal scorecard of 30% to the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government, said insecurity, ethnic bigotry and hunger festered across Nigeria during its reign.