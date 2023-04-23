Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 23rd April, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 23rd April 2023.

Terrorist bandits have released four out of the remaining eleven girls of Federal Government College, Birnin-Yauri in Kebbi State.

Naija News recalls that about two years ago, armed bandits stormed the college and abducted at least one hundred students including a teacher in the institution.

Speaking with reporters on Saturday, the Chairman of the Parents Committee of the remaining eleven kidnapped girls, Salim Muhammad, confirmed that the girls have been freed.

He said for the past three months, the committee has reached out to well-meaning Nigerians for assistance and they have been able to gather the monies and secured the release of the four girls.

Muhammad explained that the girls have been transmitted to the Kebbi government house for examination while the parents of the remaining seven are still in the bush negotiating with bandits for their release.

The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF) has described as ‘unacceptable’ the response of the Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government to Nigerian citizens trapped in crisis-ridden Sudan.

Naija News reports that Buhari’s government had on Friday stated that it can’t evacuate Nigerian students from Sudan at the moment.

The Federal Government stated this amidst calls to evacuate Nigerians trapped in the ongoing crisis in Sudan.

Not less than 300 people have lost their lives since the fighting erupted last Saturday between forces loyal to Sudan’s army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in a statement released on Friday, said that while the Nigerian Mission in Sudan and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) have put in place arrangements to evacuate Nigerian students and other Nigerian citizens stranded in Sudan, the tensed situation makes it gravely risky and impossible for any flights at this point in time.

Reacting in a statement sent to Naija News on Saturday, AYCF National President, Yerima Shettima, said the forum is very uncomfortable with the fate of Nigerians trapped in Sudan due to ongoing war and killings.

With barely two months to the proposed removal of fuel subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol, the federal government has said it is putting in place strategies to cushion the effect of the removal on Nigerians.

The move comes amidst mixed reactions about the proposed fuel subsidy removal. While others have strongly suggested that the fuel subsidy should be implemented, others have said the country is not ready for it and refineries should be functional before it is considered.

Speaking on the development, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Amb. Gabriel Aduda, on Friday, stated that much is being considered and looked into to cushion the shock.

Aduda said the government is considering a human face to the implementation of the policy.

Also, he said the government has to make available forex for those that will do imports as well as some form of reinforcements where needed.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State was at the scene of the seven-storey building collapse at Banana Island on Saturday for on spot assessment of the situation.

Naija News had earlier reported that a seven-storey building collapsed in the Banana Island area of Lagos State on Wednesday, 12th April.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had said the storey building under construction collapsed while casting was being done.

The government had alleged also that the collapsed building was unapproved.

As fighting intensifies, the Sudanese Army has stated that diplomats and nationals from the US, UK, France and China are to be evacuated from Sudan.

Army chief Fattah al-Burhan has agreed to facilitate and secure their evacuation “in the coming hours”, the army said.

Fattah is locked in a bitter power struggle with the leader of a rival paramilitary faction, the Rapid Support Forces, reports the BBC.

Hundreds of people have been killed in a week of fighting across the country.

Previous plans to evacuate foreign nationals have not been implemented because of safety fears.

Saudi Arabia has also announced it is arranging the evacuation of Saudi citizens and nationals of “brotherly” countries from Sudan. The Sudanese army also said Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic mission had been evacuated.

May 29 is almost here for the swearing-in of president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) but there are so many uncertainties in terms of the zoning formula that the party will decide to adopt for the 10th national assembly.

This has sparked speculation that there are cracks in the APC which could see a repeat of the 2015 saga in which the opposition parties had a very big say in the leadership of the National Assembly.

Recall that when President Muhammadu Buhari wanted to start his reign, the APC who got the majority of the seats in the National Assembly but could not reach a consensus on the 8th assembly leadership formula which gave room for a faction in the APC to form alliance with members of the opposition parties.

The then APC faction in the national assembly produced the former governor of Kwara state, Senator Bukola Saraki as the senate president in 2015 thanks to his alliance with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The spokesperson for the Atiku- Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to release his telephone conversation with the President-elect on Friday morning.

Naija News reported that the President said he is ready to welcome Tinubu to the State House, Abuja, by May 29 when he would have completed an eight-year spell in government.

In a statement by the presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, President Buhari said this while exchanging Eid greetings in a phone call to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Shehu had said: “Both leaders thanked God Almighty for seeing this day and prayed for the stability and the wellbeing of the nation.

“President Buhari expressed his readiness to welcome Asiwaju Tinubu to the State House as President on May 29th.”

But in a tweet via his official Twitter handle on Saturday, Bwala asked President Buhari to release his audio conversation with Tinubu as proof that both leaders actually spoke.

Following controversies and disputations dogging the outcome of the 2023 general elections, a source in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has admitted that some state Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) worked to undermine the process.

Issues like the failure of IREV and the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to work correctly drew heavy criticism from stakeholders.

Naija News reports that one of the controversies that rocked the 2023 election was in Adamawa State, where the REC, Hudu Yunusa Ari, usurped the powers of the Chief Returning Officer, Mele Lamido, and unilaterally announced the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate, Senator Aishatu Dahiru, as the winner, when collation had not been concluded.

However, defending the Chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, an inside source in the commission, admitted that there were glitches in the electronic transmission of presidential election results.

There are indications that aspirants contesting for the position of Senate President from North-West, North-East and North-Central might have shelved their ambitions.

Following their plan to withdraw from the race, the battle for the office of the Senate President has now shifted to South-East and South-South.

The main challengers from the region are Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu and former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio.

A lawmaker who spoke with Saturday Sun on the development said aspirants from the North are battling to become the Deputy President of the Senate.

The senator said leaders from the North and stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) prevailed on the aspirants to allow a Christian from the South to clinch the office of the Senate President to create a religious balance.

The candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 presidential election, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is reportedly making moves to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Naija News learnt.

An ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, AbdulMajid Dan Bilki Kwamanda, revealed this while addressing pressmen at the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) secretariat in Kano.

The APC chieftain said Kwankwaso’s move would face strong opposition as he cannot be trusted, stressing that the former Kano State Governor is selfish and always joins a particular political movement for personal gains.

Kwamanda warned President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to reject Kwankwaso’s alleged plan to join the APC.

Naija News reports that Kwankwaso came fourth behind Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and APC’s Tinubu in the presidential election held on February 25th, 2023.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.