Release Your Phone Conversation With Tinubu – Atiku Camp Tells Buhari

The spokesperson for the Atiku- Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to release his telephone conversation with the President-elect on Friday morning.

Naija News reported that the President said he is ready to welcome Tinubu to the State House, Abuja, by May 29 when he would have completed an eight-year spell in government.

In a statement by the presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, President Buhari said this while exchanging Eid greetings in a phone call to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Shehu had said: “Both leaders thanked God Almighty for seeing this day and prayed for the stability and the wellbeing of the nation.

“President Buhari expressed his readiness to welcome Asiwaju Tinubu to the State House as President on May 29th.”

But in a tweet via his official Twitter handle on Saturday, Bwala asked President Buhari to release his audio conversation with Tinubu as proof that both leaders actually spoke.

He stated that the Nigerian constitution does not allow Buhari to welcome Tinubu to the state house because, after the swearing-in at Eagle Square, the motorcade would take Buhari to the airport, whilst he will now resume at his new house.

He said: “Release the audio conversation as proof. Anyway, our constitution does not envision you welcoming him to the state house because, after the swearing-in at Eagle Square, the motorcade would take you to the airport, whilst he will now resume at his new house.”