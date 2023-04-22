Buhari, Tinubu In Telephone Conversation, Pray For National Stability

President Muhammadu Buhari has exchanged Eid greetings in a telephone call with President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Recall that Tinubu had travelled out of Nigeria immediately after the March 18 governorship election fuelling speculations of ill health.

But in a statement on Friday signed by Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, both leaders exchanged goodwill and prayed for the stability and peace in Nigeria during the sallah telephone conversation.

The statement read: “Both leaders thanked God Almighty for seeing this day and prayed for the stability and the wellbeing of the nation.

“President Buhari expressed his readiness to welcome Asiwaju Tinubu to the State House as President on May 29th.”

In related news, President Muhammadu Buhari, the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, Vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima and senators-elect on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are expected to hold a meeting in Aso Rock after the Sallah break.

A senator-elect who spoke with Saturday Sun on the planned meeting said an adopted candidate for the position of the Senate President and the Deputy President of the Senate will be announced, except there is a special intervention.

According to the lawmaker-elect, the meeting is a move to stop the repeat of Bukola Saraki’s emergence in 2015.

He disclosed that President Buhari has been updated on the development, but an expanded meeting is expected to hold when Tinubu and the national chairman of APC, Abdullahi Adamu return.