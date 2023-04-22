Buhari, Tinubu, Others To Meet In Aso Rock Over 10th Senate Leadership

President Muhammadu Buhari, the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, Vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima and senators-elect on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are expected to hold a meeting in Aso Rock after the Sallah break.

A senator-elect who spoke with Saturday Sun on the planned meeting said an adopted candidate for the position of the Senate President and the Deputy President of the Senate will be announced, except there is a special intervention.

According to the lawmaker-elect, the meeting is a move to stop the repeat of Bukola Saraki’s emergence in 2015.

He disclosed that President Buhari has been updated on the development, but an expanded meeting is expected to hold when Tinubu and the national chairman of APC, Abdullahi Adamu return.

The lawmaker said, “There are many options that are being considered. They want to see if they can micro-zone the positions and directly instruct APC senators-elect to work for the people. Once that’s done, any plan to oppose it may not work.

“The only problem with that option is that the opposition has a commanding number of 50 senators-elect. If the party zeroes in on a particular candidate, the opposition might move against such a person. It will be a dangerous game to play.

“Meetings are ongoing and they’re considering all the options. But what I can assure you is that, a repeat of Saraki’s emergence may likely not happen with Tinubu as President of Nigeria.”