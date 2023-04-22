Four Abducted Kebbi College Students Regain Freedom

Terrorist bandits have released four out of the remaining eleven girls of Federal Government College, Birnin-Yauri in Kebbi State.

Naija News recalls that about two years ago, armed bandits stormed the college and abducted at least one hundred students including a teacher in the institution.

Speaking with reporters on Saturday, the Chairman of the Parents Committee of the remaining eleven kidnapped girls, Salim Muhammad, confirmed that the girls have been freed.

He said for the past three months, the committee has reached out to well-meaning Nigerians for assistance and they have been able to gather the monies and secured the release of the four girls.

Muhammad explained that the girls have been transmitted to the Kebbi government house for examination while the parents of the remaining seven are still in the bush negotiating with bandits for their release.

The Committee, however, failed to disclose the amount paid as ransom for the release of the girls, adding that the committee is working hard to secure the release of the remaining girls.

One of the parents expressed gratitude to God for securing their release, saying that the past three months have been hard for her and her family.

She added that at a point, she couldn’t walk due to lack of sleep and the psychological trauma she has been passing through since her daughter was abducted by bandits.