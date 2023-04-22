Sanwo-Olu Visits Banana Island Storey Building Collapse Scene

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State was at the scene of the seven-storey building collapse at Banana Island on Saturday for on spot assessment of the situation.

Naija News had earlier reported that a seven-storey building collapsed in the Banana Island area of Lagos State on Wednesday, 12th April.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had said the storey building under construction collapsed while casting was being done.

The government had alleged also that the collapsed building was unapproved.

However, on Saturday, April 22, Governor Sanwo-Olu led a delegation to have an on-the-spot assessment of the collapsed structure located at First Avenue, Banana Island.

Naija News understands that the state leader was led in the inspection by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Tayo Bamigbose-Martin, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency, LABSCA, and other engineers.

Meanwhile, Nigerian broadcaster, Nnamdi Nwabasili, popularly known as N6, has lampooned the Chairman of Lagos State Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya (a.k.a MC Oluomo), after the latter travelled to Saudi Arabia for Lesser Hajj.

Naija News recalls that fingers were pointed at MC Oluomo during and after the just concluded 2023 general elections.

He was accused of denying non-Yoruba-speaking people in Lagos the right to exercise their civic rights by threatening they must vote only for his preferred candidate.

MC Oluomo was said to have warned Igbos in Lagos to stay home on the day of the governorship election if they were not going to vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which many believed fuelled the unprecedented tribal tension witnessed during the election.

He later clarified that the “Mama Chukwudi” he mentioned in the viral video was his “sister.”

However, taking to his Instastory weeks after the election, OAP N6 criticized MC Oluomo, saying he was forming holy in Mecca after his role in the last election in Lagos.

“See this hypocrite MC Oluomo. After you don commit evil & encourage tribalism and bloodshed in Lagos elections, you dey go Mecca to form holy,” the controversial On-Air-Personality, N6 wrote on the social media app.