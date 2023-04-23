Elon Musk Restores Davido, Wizkid, And Burna Boy’s Verification Badges

The verification badges of Nigerian singers, Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid have been restored days after it was yanked from the microblogging platform, Twitter.

Naija News reports that Elon Musk reinstated the blue tick, which was a badge of verification to some accounts regarded as high-profile accounts with more than one million followers without paying to subscribe.

Twitter had insisted on a $8 monthly payment to subscribe to its ‘Twitter Blue’ if account holders must retain their verification badge, or for those who want to get the blue tick newly.

Prominent persons, including top Nigerian singers who did not subscribe to the Twitter Blue service, had their badges yanked off and it has generated concerns among followers.

However, checks on the Twitter accounts of Nigerian singers including Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid on Sunday showed that the verification badges on their accounts have been restored.

Recall that before Elon Musk acquired Twitter, users of the microblogging platform do not pay to get verified nor pay for a monthly subscription to renew their verifications.

However, Musk has rolled out a series of terms and conditions since becoming Twitter’s CEO. He announced earlier that the company would begin removing all legacy blue checks starting from April 1, 2023.

“On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue,” Musk announced in March via a tweet accompanied by links to subscribe to the premium program.