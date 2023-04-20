Elon Musk Removes Davido, Wizkid, And Burna Boy’s Verification Badges

The verification badges of Nigerian singers, Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid have been removed from the microblogging platform, Twitter.

Naija News reports that the latest development was discovered on Thursday, April 20, 2023, and it has generated concerns among followers.

However, it may be connected to the non-payment of their verification subscription fee announced by Twitter Chief Executive Officer, Elon Musk.

This publication reported that people enjoying free verified Twitter accounts will lose their verification badges on April 20, 2023.

Elon Musk announced the final date for the free Blue badge removal via his verified account.

“Final date for removing legacy Blue checks is 4/20.” the 51-year-old business magnate and investor wrote on his verified account.

Recall that before Elon Musk acquired Twitter, users of the microblogging platform do not pay to get verified nor pay for a monthly subscription to renew their verifications.

However, Musk has rolled out a series of terms and conditions since becoming Twitter’s CEO. He announced earlier that the company would begin removing all legacy blue checks starting from April 1, 2023.

“On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue,” Musk announced in March via a tweet accompanied by links to subscribe to the premium program.