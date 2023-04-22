I’m Looking Forward To Next Season After Woeful 2022-23 Season – Jurgen Klopp

The manager of Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp has started looking forward to the 2023-2024 season even though his team still has seven league games to play before the end of this season.

The 2022-2023 season has been one of the worst seasons in the history of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. Under his watch this season, Liverpool crashed out of all the major tournaments earlier than expected.

Out of 30 Premier League games, the German tactician and his team have recorded 13 wins, 8 draws, and 9 defeats which pushed them to become a mid-table club.

Their woeful performance this season has pushed them to the 8th spot with the potential of moving to the 7th spot if they defeat Nottingham Forest today.

If they beat Nottingham Forest, Liverpool will be 6 points away from 4th placed Newcastle United who still have a game in hand.

Hence, the probability of Liverpool finishing in the top four is very slim which means there is a chance that Jurgen Klopp and his boys might not play in the Champions League next season.

Ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Nottingham Forest, Klopp said if Liverpool fail to grab a European slot ahead of next season, he is prepared to seize the opportunity to rebuild the team.

“If we don’t qualify for any European competition, it would obviously be a massive disappointment, but we should make sure it doesn’t waste time during that period”, Jurgen Klopp said.

“I hope we can take some things from this season that are more useful than just telling us it was the wrong way.”

On what he and his team have learned this season, Klopp added, “What we learned this season, a lot, is how it doesn’t work out.

“So from a counter-pressing monster to pretty much a non-existent counter-pressing side.

“I thought it was far away, to be honest, but it was pretty quick. It was pretty much done.”