Identities Of Four Released Kebbi College Students Revealed

The identities of four students of Federal Government College (FGC) Birnin-Yauri, Kebbi State released by bandits have been revealed.

Naija News reports the four students released by the armed bandits after about two years in captivity are Bilhah Musa, Hasfa Murtala, Faiza Ahmed, and Rahma Abdullahi.

e understands that the parents of the victims and members of the community raised the ransom demanded by the abductors.

A source, who confirmed their release to TheCable on Saturday, said parents of the victims and members of the community raised about N80 million as ransom to secure the release of the students.

The source added that the bandits demanded that the parents of the students should buy motorcycles and other items for them, noting that the federal and state governments did not help in any way.

He said four girls are still in captivity, adding that the four students that were released are currently undergoing medical treatment in a private hospital in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

He said: “Almost N80 million has been spent on the issue. The kidnappers demanded that they should buy motorcycles and other items for them. I don’t want to involve myself in the ransom issue because I am not among the committee on that, it’s a secret something for now.

“You’ll get more updates on that later. But so far, I know almost N80 million has been spent. They have only released four victims. We still have four of the girls in captivity.

“The released girls are currently in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, taking treatment in a very private place. Even their parents do not have access to them at the moment. We managed to raise the N80 million ransom demanded. The government did not help in any way.”