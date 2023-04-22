Chukwueze’s Contract Extension Talk With Villarreal Suffers Hitch

The contract extension negotiation between Villarreal and the representatives of Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze has reportedly halted as he continues to attract attention from other clubs.

Samuel Chukwueze’s contract with the Spanish club is expected to expire on June 30, 2024. To avoid losing him as a free agent, the club tried to extend the contract this season.

Amidst that, Spanish La Liga giants, Real Madrid, are reportedly considering bringing him to the Bernabeu this summer. Reports claimed that Florentino Pérez, the president of Real Madrid, is impressed with Chukwueze’s performance this season.

In reaction to the speculations, Villarreal has placed an €80 million price tag on the Nigerian forward.

The Nigerian international has made a huge contribution to coach Quique Setien’s squad with 13 goals and 11 assists in all competitions so far this season.

Due to his interests, the 23-year-old winger and Villarreal have not come to an agreement on fresh terms for an extension according to Spanish website AS.

Chukwueze reportedly turned down the most recent offer because what the club offered wasn’t strong enough, raising concerns about his future with the team.

“Villarreal and the footballer’s representative have been sitting for a long time to try to extend the winger’s contract, but these negotiations are not advancing as expected,” the report stated.

“And time is running against the interests of the club, given that, as has been mentioned, he is close to entering the last year of his contract which ends in June 2024.”