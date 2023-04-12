Real Madrid Plan To Buy Chukwueze After Scoring Brace Against Them

Nigerian prolific winger, Samuel Chukwueze has attracted the attention of Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Days after Samuel Chukwueze scored two goals to help Villarreal defeat Real Madrid 3-2 at the prestigious Santiago Bernabeu, the Madrid-based team are said to be considering making a move for the 23-year-old Nigerian winger.

According to Marca, the forward has impressed Los Blancos, and president Florentino Perez is hoping to bring in the Nigerian international to play on one wing while Brazilian talisman Vinicius Junior mounts the other.

Chukwueze’s contract expires in 2024, thus Villarreal may need to decide quickly on him. Chukwueze’s current contract includes a €100 million buyout clause, but Villarreal is said to be willing to accept around €50 million for the youngster at the end of the current campaign.

Real Madrid seem to be looking to bolster their offense in the coming summer. The club’s coach Carlo Ancelotti has stated that he “doesn’t care” if Marco Asensio signs a new contract after his current one expires. The future of Eden Hazard is also in doubt because the Belgian is once again having trouble getting playing time at the Bernabeu.

Since Lionel Messi in April 2017, Chukwueze is the only player to execute seven dribbles in a La Liga game versus Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On Tuesday, the Nigerian international was named in La Liga Team of the Week after his explosive performance for Villarreal against Real Madrid.

He was the only Villarreal player in the team that feature Girona’s Paulo Gazzaniga, Madrid duo Martinez Arnau and David Lopez, Atletico’s Mario Hermoso and Osasuna’s Manu Sanchez.

Other players in the team are Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, Samu Costa, Mikel Merino, Vedat Muriqi, and Chris Ramos.