Samuel Chukwueze Rated Second Most Prolific Player In Spain

World-famous sports statistics platform, OptaJose, has rated Nigeria and Villarreal winger, Samuel Chukwueze as the second most prolific player in Spanish La Liga so far this season.

According to the stats platform, only one player is as good as Samuel Chukwueze when it comes to solo efforts so far in the 2022-2023 season in Spain.

Last weekend, Chukwueze who is currently 23-year-old proved to the world that he belongs in the class of superstar players by leading Villarreal to demolish Real Madrid away from home.

The Nigerian international and his Spanish team visited Madrid and he scored two goals against the Spanish giants as his team ran away with a 3-2 win.

Aside from the stunning display against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, Chukwueze is one of the five players in the Spanish La Liga to record double figures for both goals and assists since 2022 in all competitions.

According to OptaJose, after Real Madrid and Brazilian prolific winger, Vinicius Junior, Samuel Chukwueze has the best goal contribution from solo efforts than any other player in the league.

Chukwueze ranks ahead of Ousmane Dembele of Barcelona, who has three goals and five assists from lone efforts, with four goals and eight assists.

So far in the 2022-2023 season, the Nigerian international who helped Villarreal to win the Europa League in 2021 has scored 13 goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions.

Earlier, Opta revealed that Chukwueze is the first player after FC Barcelona’s Lionel Messi in April 2017, to complete seven dribbles in a La Liga match against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu (7 out of 8). With this and many more, the Super Eagles winger is expected to be one of the biggest assets in the league soonest.