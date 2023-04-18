Villarreal Place €80 Million Price Tag On Chukwueze

Spanish La Liga club, Villarreal has placed an €80 million price tag on Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze ahead of this summer transfer window.

Ahead of the window, Spanish La Liga giants, Real Madrid have shown interest in Chukwueze and are aiming to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 23-year-old’s performance this season has delighted Florentino Pérez, president of Los Blancos.

Last Saturday, Chukwueze put on a masterful performance at the Bernabeu, handing the Spanish powerhouses their fifth loss of the season while scoring twice and helping to set up the third in a 3-2 thriller.

The Super Eagles winger is so crucial to Villarreal’s success that he has started the team’s last 20 games and is now their most effective player in Gerard Moreno’s absence, whose season has been marred by injuries.

This season, the 23-year-old has scored 11 goals and provided 13 assists in all competitions. He is one of only five Spanish top-flight players to have double-digit goals and assists since 2022.

The Nigerian has improved so well under coach Quique Setién this season that he could move to Real Madrid this summer if they agree to pay Villarreal’s asking price.

Villarreal reportedly informed Real Madrid and other interested clubs to meet Chukwueze’s €80 million release clause according to Spanish transfer market website Fichajes.

The website wrote, “From Villarreal, they have wanted to be blunt with the starting price of Chukwueze, clinging to the player’s termination clause, which amounts to no more and no less than €80m, which means that any team interested in signing him will have to pay that amount to secure his services, including a Real Madrid that has not yet made a formal offer”.