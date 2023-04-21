Keyamo, Fani-Kayode Pay For Twitter Verification Badges

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, and former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, have reportedly paid for the Twitter verification subscription fees.

Naija News recalls that the Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, Elon Musk, had stated that people enjoying free verified Twitter accounts will lose their verification badges on April 20, 2023.

Musk stated that the person enjoying free Twitter badges will have to subscribe to Twitter Blue on a monthly or annual basis, starting at $8/month or $84/year in available countries.

A check on the handles of these two spokespersons of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC PCC) shows that the verification badges were still on which means that they have subscribed to Twitter Blue.

However, Twitter has removed the verification badges of the president-elect and flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Also, the verification badges of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) were removed.

The mass removal of the blue tick which affected Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, and Knwankwaso has also affected reporters/journalists, celebrities, and others.

Elon Musk Removes Davido, Wizkid, And Burna Boy’s Verification Badges

The verification badges of Nigerian singers, Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid have been removed from the microblogging platform, Twitter.

Naija News reports that the latest development was discovered on Thursday, April 20, 2023, and it has generated concerns among followers.