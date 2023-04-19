Keyamo Mocks Those Asking About Tinubu’s Whereabout, Health Status As Anxiety Mounts

Amidst the uncertainty and anxiety surrounding the whereabouts of Nigeria’s President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the chief spokesperson of his campaign organization, Festus Keyamo has given an update.

Keyamo in a post via his Twitter account on Wednesday evening questioned why some particular group of people are anxious to know Tinubu’s whereabouts.

Naija News reports Tinubu shortly after his emergence as the President-elect, departed Nigeria for France with his camp claiming the former Lagos State governor needed to take time off to rest after the stress of the campaign and electioneering periods.

However, with a few weeks to his swearing-in as the next president of Nigeria on the 29th of May, Tinubu’s absence from public view has begun to raise concerns among Nigerians.

Against this backdrop, Keyamo said those who didn’t accept Tinubu as their President-elect should not be asking about his whereabouts. He described their positions as the futility of living in denial.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment however failed to categorically speak about the whereabouts of the President-elect or his health status.

He simply wrote: “Same people who said someone is not their President-elect are anxiously inquiring about his whereabout. 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️.

“Talk about the futility and buffoonery of living in denial.”