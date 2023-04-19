You’re An Attention Seeker’ – Dino Melaye Fires Wike

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming Kogi governorship election, Dino Melaye, has described Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State as an attention seeker.

Speaking during an interview on Arise News on Wednesday, Melaye said Wike has granted live media chat more than any other public officer in the world.

The former Kogi West Senator claimed that the Rivers governor likes attention because he wants to be talked about in the news at all times.

He said, “Wike is an attention seeker. He wants to be talked about in the news at all times.

“He has granted live coverage more than any other public officer in the world. He wants to do the ground-breaking of a project, he goes live. He wants to do foundation, he goes live, one single project five, six people will come and you create ceremonies and waste the taxpayers’ money of Rivers State.”

Naija News reports that these comments come a week after Wike stated during a media chat that Melaye lacked what it takes to become Governor of Kogi State.

Reacting, Melaye said Wike is angry with him because he was unable to secure the party’s presidential ticket and refusal of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to pick him as his running mate.