Dino Melaye Is Not Fit, Competent To Be Kogi Governor – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said the former Senator, Dino Melaye, is not fit and competent to be the next Governor of Kogi State.

Naija News reports that Wike while speaking during a media chat on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, said the Kogi governorship race is for serious-minded people.

Wike stated that the former Kogi West lawmaker is not worthy to be the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming election, warning that the party will fail if Melaye emerges as its flagbearer.

According to the governor, Melaye is an “actor” and does not have any qualities to lead the people of the North Central State.

He said: “If you give Dino the governorship ticket, you know he will fail; there is no way he can win. Why will Kogi people say they would vote for a candidate like Dino?

“People can’t vote for Dino because he is from Kogi; Dino does not have what it takes to govern the state or be a governor. It’s not by coming on television to act drama or insult Wike.”

Recall that Melaye, the spokesman of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, joined the Kogi State governorship race as PDP prepares to hold its primary election in the state.

Meanwhile, the PDP screening committee had cleared Melaye, Reuben Atabo (SAN), and eight others as aspirants for its ticket in the forthcoming Kogi State governorship election.

The others are Engr. Musa Wada, Sen. Atai Aidoko Ali, Barr. Mohammed Kabiru Usman, Abayomi Awoniyi, Bolufemi Olarotimi, Abdullahi Haruna (SAN), Gideon Ojata and Idoko Kingsley Ilonah.