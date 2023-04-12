Wike Called Me 19 Times At The Airport, Begging Me To Change Atiku’s Mind – Dino Melaye

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Kogi State, Dino Melaye has claimed that the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike begged him to convince the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar to pick him as his running mate.

Naija News recalls that Wike had earlier stated that Melaye lacked the capabilities to become the governor of Kogi state.

Enraged by Wike’s comment, Melaye claimed that Wike called him about 19 times in two hours, appealing to him to convince Atiku to announce him as the vice presidential candidate.

Melaye stated this during an interview on AIT.

According to him, the Rivers Governor has no integrity and is simply angry because he refused to support his candidacy.

He said, “Wike has no iota of integrity. Wike was calling me when Atiku Abubakar was to announce his running mate. I have records and I’m going to print them out. I’m waiting for him. He called me 19 times in two hours, begging us to convince Atiku Abubakar to make him the vice presidential candidate.

“He was at the airport. I have the video. He spent hours in the airport waiting for me to call him that Atiku Abubakar has picked him as the running mate. He was at the airport here waiting, calling me. I have witnesses. He was begging, promising heaven and earth that Atiku should announce him. It was around 1 or so that I called him that, Oga, nobody go give you vice president. That’s when he left and flew back.”