Binani: ‘Obidients Wage War Against Injustice And Rigging Unlike PDP Boys’ – Charly Boy

Veteran Nigerian entertainer, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has claimed that Labour Party (LP) supporters also known as ‘Obidients’ are allergic to rigging, injustice, and tyranny.

The political activist made the assertion while reacting to the declaration of Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, as the winner of the State gubernatorial election.

Naija News reported that Fintiri won his second term bid after defeating his closest rival, Aishatu Dahiru, popularly known as Binani, of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Collation of Officer of the State, Mele Lamido, who announced the result said that Fintiri polled 430,861 votes to defeat Binani, who got 398,788 votes.

Recall that the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa State had illegally announced Aisha Binani as the winner of the supplementary election on Sunday, which sparked outrage and led to the suspension of the REC and the collation process.

Reacting via Twitter, Chary Boy said Obidients are allergic to rigging and speak out against tyranny irrespective of the party involved.

He added that Obidients are never like supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP).

He wrote: ”Obidients are calling out Binani and APC’s rigging ooo. Not that they even have an *LP* candidate running ooo. By now, people should know that Obidients are allergic to rigging. It doesn’t have to benefit them before they speak truth to power! They speak against tyranny irrespective of whom it is thrown at!

”PDP boys and girls can never be like Obidients. An average *Obidient* is a well meaning Nigerian. All of them usually fume and wage war against *”injustice* regardless of where it’s coming from. Go and Verify.”