Watch Moment Fintiri Was Declared Winner Of Adamawa Guber Election

The moment Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State was declared winner of the Adamawa governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been captured on video.

Naija News earlier reported that INEC, on Tuesday, declared Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the Adamawa State governorship election.

The Returning Officer, Professor Muhammed Melee, declared the incumbent governor re-elected after polling 430,861 votes to defeat his major contender, Aisha Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 398,788.

Recall that INEC reopened the collation centre for the conclusion of the supplementary election results on Tuesday after the exercise was stopped on Sunday by the electoral body.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa-Ari, declared Binani as the winner of the election, contrary to the provisions of the Electoral Act. The declaration by the Adamawa REC was quickly followed by an acceptance speech by the APC candidate.

In response, irate opposition members took their anger out on an INEC national commissioner, whom they mistook for the REC, assaulting him.

