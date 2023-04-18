Adamawa: INEC Officially Declares PDP’s Fintiri As Winner

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially declared the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmadu Fintiri as the winner of the Adamawa State gubernatorial election.

This is coming days after the controversial Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Hudu Yunusa Ari announced the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Aisha Binani as the winner.

INEC, however, in a statement released through Festus Okoye nullified the announcement of the REC.

The electoral body in a move to resolve the controversy around the governorship election suspended Ari and held an emergency meeting with its National Commissioners at the headquarter in Abuja.

Following the outcome of the meeting INEC decided to resume the collation of results from the supplementary election at the INEC state collation centre.

The National Commissioner, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, and the returning officer, Prof. Mohammed Mele, among others, were in attendance at the collation centre.

Fintiri was announced the winner of the election and returned as the governor of the state after gathering the highest votes in the election.

The candidate of the PDP defeated thirteen other governorship candidates in the state to secure his re-election.

As announced by the returning officer of the election, Fintiri scored a total of 430, 861 votes to defeat the candidate of the APC, Binani who got 396,788.