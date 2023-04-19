33-year-old Sokoto Rep-elect Reveals Where He Got Money For His Campaigns

Sokoto State politician, Bashir Usman Gorau, has revealed how he sourced for money to fund his campaign activities.

Naija News reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) earlier announced Gorau, a 33-year-old unionist, as the winner of the Gada-Goronyo federal constituency election in Sokoto state.

According to the electoral umpire, Gorau polled 29,679 votes to defeat Musa Adar of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 25,549 votes to lose his fifth-term bid.

Adar is the incumbent lawmaker representing the constituency.

Speaking during an interview with Trust TV’s Daily Politics on Tuesday, Gorau claimed that he funded his campaigns through money earned from his farming business.

Also defending his principal, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the Rep-elect said the incumbent state leader will never use the state treasury for his campaigns.

“You cannot come and tell Tambuwal to use state treasury for election campaigns will tell you in the hereafter are you one to answer my questions or I am the one to answer my questions? I am very sure of this.

“Like me, I funded my campaigns through my own farming activities and the business I do. Everybody knows that I am a farmer, ask everybody, for the past 14 months I am not in the office,” Gorau claimed.

Naija News understands that Gorau was the immediate past Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development in Sokoto. He ran on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

His victory further added to the list of young candidates who won in the general elections.