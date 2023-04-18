PDP Dismisses Suspension Of Senator Sekibo, Dr. Austin Opara

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed the purported suspension of Senator representing the South East Senatorial District, George Abiye Sekibo and a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Austin Opara.

Recall that the executives of the PDP in Ward 2 of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area of Rivers have suspended Sekibo for alleged anti-party activities.

Naija News reports that the Chairman of PDP Ward 2 Ogu-Bolo LGA, Alatoru Sydney, and Secretary of the council, Joshua Tamuno, made the suspension known in a statement on Sunday.

Also the Executive Ward 10 in Port Harcourt Local Government Area of Rivers State suspended Opara.

In a statement signed on Monday by the Chairman of the Ward in Port Harcourt, Chisa Amadi, the party said Opara was involved in anti-party activities in clear violation of the party’s constitution and norms during the elections.

But reacting in a statement on Tuesday, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, said the PDP NWC, after a thorough consideration of the petitions by Senator Sekibo and Opara dated April 17, 2023 against the purported suspension, “hereby declares the action by the said Ward Executives which borders on issues of discipline, as null and void and of no effect, not being consistent with the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (As amended in 2017).

“For clarity, Section 57 (7) provides that “Notwithstanding any other provision relating to discipline, no Executive Committee, at any level except the National Executive Committee, shall entertain any question of discipline as may relate or concern a member of the National Executive Committee, Deputy Governor or member of the National Assembly”.

“The NWC therefore charges all leaders, critical stakeholders, members, teeming supporters of our Party in Rivers State and the general public to disregard the purported suspension of Senator Dr. George Thompson Sekibo and Rt. Hon. Dr. Austin Adiele Opara.

“The NWC enjoins all Party members in Rivers State to remain united and continue to work together in the overall interest of our Party and the Nation.

“Finally, the NWC is steadily progressing in our reconciliation efforts among all members of our Party across the Country and we are encouraged by the success so far achieved.”