PDP Suspends Atiku’s Ally, Sekibo, Others Over Anti-party Activities

The executives of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ward 2 of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area of Rivers have suspended the Senator representing the South East Senatorial District, George Thompson Sekibo, of the state for alleged anti-party activities.

Naija News reports that the Chairman of PDP Ward 2 Ogu-Bolo LGA, Alatoru Sydney, and Secretary of the council, Joshua Tamuno, made the suspension known in a statement on Sunday.

The statement said Sekibo, an ally of PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, alongside Navy Capt. Victor Erasmus, Hon Gilbert Enos, Sunny Asetubobe, and Eugene Enos, have been suspended from the party.

It added that the decision to suspend the PDP chieftains was reached in an executive meeting where a review of the recent presidential and national assembly elections as well as the governorship and State House of Assembly Elections were carried out.

The statement reads: “It was observed with dismay that the anti-party activities of the suspended party stalwarts of Ward 2 of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area as they worked against the PDP.

“The Ward 2 Executive of the PDP also found out that the aforementioned suspended members of the PDP have failed to pay their annual subscription fees as provided by section 8 subsection 9 of the PDP constitution 2017 as amended, hence the vote of no confidence and suspension”.

“Similarly, the PDP Executive of Ward 10 Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area has also passed a vote of no confidence and also suspended Navy Capt. Victor Erasmus, Hon Gilbert Enos, and Eugene Enos, from the PDP, the reason was the same as the aforementioned stalwarts from Ward 2, which is anti-party activities and non-payment of the annual subscription fee.

“Also, the Executive of Ward 4 of PDP Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area has also passed a vote of no confidence and has suspended Dr Sunny Asetubobe from the PDP for anti-party activities and failure to pay the annual subscription fee.”