PDP Suspends Austin Opara, Others Over Alleged Anti-party Activities

The Executive Ward 10 in Port Harcourt Local Government Area of Rivers State has suspended a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Austin Adiele Opara.

In a statement signed on Monday by the Chairman of the Ward in Port Harcourt, Chisa Amadi, the party said Opara was involved in anti-party activities in clear violation of the party’s constitution and norms during the elections.

The chairman added that the former Deputy Speaker was suspended from the party following a vote of no confidence passed on him at an emergency meeting to review the just-concluded 2023 elections.

Speaking further, Amadi said Opara was suspended alongside Ikechi Chinda (former PDP Local Government Area party Chairman in Port Harcourt), Daniel Chinda (PDP Secretary in Ward 10), and Richard James (PDP Ward 10 Publicity Secretary).

The suspended members were also accused of failing to pay their annual subscription fees as provided by section 8 subsection 9 of the PDP constitution 2017 as amended, hence the vote of no confidence and suspension.

The former Deputy Speaker and others were consequently warned that they will not be permitted to enter the premises of the office of the party unless contacted.

Naija News understands that the crisis in Rivers PDP and the dichotomy between supporters of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and Governor Nyesom Wike may have led to the gale of suspensions.