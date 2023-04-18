‘My Political Rivals Painted Me Black With Malicious Propaganda’ – Doguwa

Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has alleged that his political rivals planned evil against him, but God ruled otherwise.

Naija News reports that the senator representing Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency made the assertion during an interview with DAILY POST, saying he has passed through one of the most trying moments in his political history.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC declared Doguwa as winners of the just concluded supplementary elections held across eight wards in Tudunwada local government.

While Doguwa, who is jostling for the House of Representatives Speakership, scored 41,573, Yushau Salisu of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) polled 34,831 votes.

According to Doguwa, all the allegations levelled against him by his political detractors were aimed at painting him black in the eyes of the world.

He attributed his recent victory to the will of God who gives power to whom he wishes and promised to carry everyone along in discharging his duties.

He said, “My political rivals went all out to hold my jugular and insisted that I shouldn’t be elected to return to the house. They made sure that they painted me black through their malicious propaganda hate speech among others and now Allah has ruled otherwise.

“I forgive all those who wronged me and would like to call on them to come forward and assist me in discharging my duties as a representative of the people.”

On his Speakership ambition, he said he would not be in a rush but if he is called upon to contest he won’t hesitate to do so, and if it is taken to another zone, he would remain a loyal party man and forge ahead.

He said, “The issue is with my party. Once the APC zones the Speakership post to the North West and my colleagues give me all the necessary support, I will do as they wish. However, if they take it to another zone I will remain a loyal party man and forge ahead”