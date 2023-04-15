Embattled Doguwa Defeats NNPP’s Candidate In Kano

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhasan Ado Doguwa, as the winner of Doguwa and Tudunwada Federal Constituency election.

Naija News reports that the Returning Officer, Professor Sani Ibrahim, announced the result at the just concluded supplementary elections held across eight wards in Tudunwada local government.

According to the INEC official, Doguwa scored the highest votes cast of 41,573.

Doguwa, who is reportedly jostling for the House of Representatives Speakership, defeated Yushau Salisu of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) polled 34,831 votes.

Recall that the February 25th election was declared inconclusive in the constituency due to violence and over voting.

Also, the Returning Officer for the election on February 25, Ibrahim Adamu Yakasai, had reported that he announced the result under duress.

Yakasai had initially declared Doguwa the winner but INEC subsequently voided the process.

Doguwa is currently facing charges of murder and arson. He is out on bail.