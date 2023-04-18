Liverpool Thrash Leeds United 6-1 Away At Elland Road

For the second time in a row, Liverpool thrashed Leeds United at home to earn their first league victory in five games.

During the game, Cody Gakpo grabbed the game’s first goal in the 35th minute to give Liverpool the lead away at Elland Road.

Two minutes later, Salah grabbed Liverpool’s second goal of the match and the last goal in the first half.

In the second half, Leeds United were given hope of a comeback when Luis Sinisterra skillfully chipped the ball past Alisson after dispossessing Ibrahima Konate.

Jota, a forward from Portugal, finished skillfully in the 52nd minute to record his first goal for Liverpool since April 2022.

Salah scored the game-winning goal at the culmination of a beautiful play after having a goal disallowed for offside. Later, Jota scored again off of Jordan Henderson’s cross, and substitute Darwin Nunez made it 6-1 in favor of the visitors in the 90th minute.

They earned their 6-1 victory over Leeds after a sluggish start. It is the club’s first victory since thrashing Manchester United by 7-0 at the beginning of March.

On a successful night for the visitors, Luis Diaz also made his first appearance since October, entering as a late replacement.

The team led by Jurgen Klopp is still in eighth place in the Premier League standings, two points behind Brighton in seventh place.