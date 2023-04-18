Adamawa Elections Were Particularly Embarrassing – Atedo Peterside

Prominent Nigerian businessman, Atedo Peterside, has condemned the happenings surrounding the outcome of the Adamawa State supplementary governorship elections so far.

Speaking during an interview with Arise TV, Peterside described what transpired over the weekend in Adamawa State as particularly embarrassing.

Naija News recalls the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari had on Sunday announced Senator Aishatu Binani, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the governorship election even while the results were still being collated.

It took the intervention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters to suspend the collation of results and denounce the results announced by the REC.

Speaking about the development, Peterside submitted that the Adamawa saga was however not too different from what happened in the other elections during the 2023 polls in Nigeria, alleging that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) already set a national example with the conduct of the 2023 presidential election which was only followed at the state level.

Peterside, a known supporter of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi also harped on the need to hold people accountable for falsifying election results not just in Adamawa but across the country.

“We have to get serious in this country, We have to tackle all issues of impunity. It’s not you saying you’ll tackle it only in Adamawa State, what is the difference? he questioned.

He added that “I agree that in Adamawa was particularly embarrassing but guess what, perhaps they took a cue from those at the centre who handled the presidential elections.”