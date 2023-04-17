Binani: I Was Very Happy With Illegal Declaration – Abbo Speaks On Adamawa Polls

The Senator representing Adamawa North senatorial district, Ishaku Abbo has said that he was happy with the illegal declaration of Aisha Dahiru, popularly known as Binani, as the winner of Adamawa Guber election.

Naija News recalls that the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa, had illegally declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate the winner of the State’s election on Sunday.

However, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) swiftly denounced the purported declaration and suspended the collation of results of the supplementary election.

The electoral body subsequently summoned the REC to Abuja with immediate effect.

Reacting to the development, Abbo, while fielding questions on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Monday, said he was pleased when the REC announced the illegal results.

“Yes, I was very happy. I don’t know if any law was broken,” he said.

LP Reacts To Declaration Of Binani As Winner Of Governorship Election

Meanwhile, the Labour Party (LP) has reacted to the declaration of the All Progressives Congress candidate, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani, as the winner of the Adamawa governorship election.

Speaking with The Punch on Sunday night, the Chief Spokesman of the LP Presidential Campaign Council, Yunusa Tanko, described the REC declaration of Binani as the winner of the poll as an embarrassment to the nation.

Tanko stated that the development has vindicated the position of the party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, that the electoral umpire had been compromised.