Labour Party Reacts To Declaration Of Binani As Adamawa Governor-elect

The Labour Party (LP) has reacted to the declaration of the All Progressives Congress candidate, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani, as the winner of the Adamawa governorship election.

Recall that Binani was controversially declared the winner of the supplementary election on Sunday morning by the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa-Ari.

The APC governorship candidate was announced while the collation of Saturday’s supplementary poll had not been concluded and usurping state returning officer, Professor Mohammed Mele.

But in a swift reaction, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) overruled Yunusa’s declaration, suspended the collation of results, and summoned the REC to Abuja.

In a statement on Sunday by its spokesperson, Festus Okoye, INEC said: “The attention of the Commission has been drawn to a purported declaration of a winner in the Adamawa Governorship election by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) even when the process has clearly not been concluded.

“The action of the REC is a usurpation of the power of the Returning Officer. It is null, void and of no effect.

“Consequently, the collation of results of the supplementary election is hereby suspended.

“The REC, Returning Officer, and all involved are hereby invited to the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja immediately.”

Speaking with The Punch on Sunday night, the Chief Spokesman of the LP Presidential Campaign Council, Yunusa Tanko, described the REC declaration of Binani as the winner of the poll as an embarrassment to the nation.

Tanko stated that the development has vindicated the position of the party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, that the electoral umpire had been compromised.