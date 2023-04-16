Adamawa: Drama As APC’s Aisha Binani Claims Victory, Hails Buhari

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, Aisha Binani, has accepted the controversial result of the Adamawa State governorship election.

Recall that Binani was controversially declared the winner on Sunday morning by the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa.

Yunusa had walked into the collation centre after the supplementary election was suspended on Saturday and announced Binani as the winner of the election.

Following Yunusa’s declaration, Binani, while addressing newsmen, made an acceptance speech.

In the speech, she thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for “making history” by ensuring the first elected female governor emerged during his administration.

She said, “President Muhammadu Buhari, you have made history in electing the first female governor in our country Nigeria.

“This would no doubt broaden political participation by encouraging our daughters, sisters, aunties, mothers, and indeed the girl child” to take active part in politics.”

But in a swift reaction, INEC rejected the results declared by the REC.

In a statement to journalists, INEC spokesperson, Festus Okoye, said: “The attention of the Commission has been drawn to a purported declaration of winner in the Adamawa Governorship election by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) even when the process has clearly not been concluded.

“The action of the REC is a usurpation of the power of the Returning Officer. It is null, void and of no effect.

“Consequently, the collation of results of the supplementary election is hereby suspended.

“The REC, Returning Officer and all involved are hereby invited to the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja immediately.”