Peter Obi Doesn’t Have Any Reason To Leave Labour Parrty – Tanko

The spokesperson of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council, Yunusa Tanko, has said the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, does not have any reason to leave the party.

Naija News reports that the opposition party has been enmeshed in a leadership tussle and controversy before, during and after the 2023 general election.

Also, the National Chair of the party, Julius Abure, has been accused of alleged corruption, attempted murder, illegal firearm possession, and other offences.

Following the development, many supporters of Obi, known as ‘Obidients’, called on him to leave and form a new party, promising to follow him to wherever he decides to pitch his tent.

Speaking in a chat with TheCable, Tanko said the former Governor of Anambra State is not thinking of dumping the party and remains a strong member of the party.

Speaking further, Tako revealed that Obi had not discussed forming a new political party with anyone, and has added credibility and purposefulness to the party.

He said: “Not at all. At the moment, he is not contemplating leaving the Labour Party.

“His Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi, is trying to build a platform that accommodates everybody. There is no doubt he has added credibility and purposefulness to the Labour Party.

“Right now, he has not said anything about leaving the party anytime soon. Even if there is such a motive, we would have been intimated.

“He has been defending the LP as strongly as he can. As far as we are concerned, if there are issues within the party, all we need to do is a clean-up and make corrections as soon as possible.”

On the subject of a merger, Tanko said Obi is ready to join forces with anyone who believes in rescuing the country from its current morass.

He added: “The idea of Peter Obi is that we should all join forces with everybody who believes in rescuing Nigeria.

“If you believe in the mantra of a new Nigeria, you are welcome to join whichever movement His Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi, is doing.”