Hardship: Prioritize Investment In Human Development – Peter Obi Tells Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) during the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has advised President Bola Tinubu to prioritize investment in human development as the federal government continues to explore means to end the economic hardship ravaging the nation.

Issuing this advice in a post via his official X account, the former Anambra governor emphasized the need for an urgent move from consumption to production by prioritizing human development.

“Now more than ever, our nation needs a clear and urgent move from consumption to production by prioritizing and investing in human development, which will go towards providing a sure and lasting solution to many of our challenges of today,” Obi said.

Naija News reports that the former governor, who commended the federal government for moving to support state governors with a staggering N1.1 trillion as part of the effort to end the growing hardship, called for the need to explain the details of disbursement for transparency’s sake.

He further wrote, “Recently, the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio announced that a staggering financial support of N1.1 trillion, amounting to a sum of N30 billion each was doled out to the State Governors to help ameliorate the present hardship in the country.

“While the Federal Government is to be commended for offering such a huge support, considering the difficult times people are going through, it is pertinent, for the interest of good governance and transparency, that the details of the disbursement of such support be explained further, so that the public, the masses for whom the support is meant, can follow through and ensure that it is utilized appropriately to the benefit of the people.”