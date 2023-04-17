29-year-old APC Candidate Wins Imo House Of Reps Election

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Akarachi Amadi, has emerged as the winner of the supplementary election for Mbaitoli/ Ikeduru Federal Constituency of Imo State held on Saturday.

The 29-year-old was declared victorious by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer in the state, Prof Boniface Okoro, Naija News reports.

While announcing the outcome of the polls late Sunday night at the federal constituency’s collation centre located at Nworuibi in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area, Okoro noted that Amadi polled the highest number of votes.

According to the REC, the APC candidate polled 21,372 votes, while his closest rival, Uche Ogbuagu of the Labour Party (LP), scored 18,296 votes.

The incumbent and the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Henry Nwawuba, garnered 7, 202 votes, the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Usmond Ukanacho, polled 6,681 votes, Chinonso Uba of the African Democratic Congress scored 4, 100 votes, while Godstime Chukwunuikem of the Social Democratic Party got 246 votes.

Naija News understands that Amadi was celebrated in the area immediately the 29-year-old was returned as the winner of the election.

Meanwhile, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mike Ozekhome, has reacted to the declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Aisha Dahiru Binani, as the winner of the governorship election in Adamawa State.

Naija News reported that the state Resident Electoral Commission (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari, had on Sunday declared Binani as the winner of the governorship election.

Yunusa announced this while the collation of Saturday’s supplementary poll had not been concluded and usurping state returning officer, Professor Mohammed Mele.

However, INEC overruled Yunusa’s declaration, suspended the collation of results, and summoned the REC to Abuja.

In a chat with the Punch on Sunday, Ozekhome described the declaration of Senator Binani as an abomination that should not be allowed to stand.

The human rights activist said that according to the Electoral Act, only the INEC returning officer has the power to declare a winner in an election.

Ozekhome said the errant REC may face 36 months imprisonment on conviction.

“It is even more absurd that the Adamawa State REC did not only usurp the powers of the Returning Officer but attempted to declare a winner without figures in reckless violation of the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, 2022, the Independent National Electoral Commission Guidelines as well as the sensibility of the people of Adamawa State,” he said.